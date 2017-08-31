Jamaica and Chile Strengthen Bilateral Relationship

Search
Aug 31, 2017

Jamaica and Chile yesterday signed two cooperation agreements to strengthen bi-lateral relationship.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement via his Facebook page yesterday.

Reports from Chile said its President Michelle Bachelet and Prime Minister Holness had bi lateral discussions before signing a memorandum of understanding and an agreement.

The texts were reportedly signed by Jamaica’s Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith and Chilean Foreign Minister Heraldo Muñoz.

The Memorandum of Understanding speaks to a sustainable strategic alliance to achieve institutional growth to develop exports, in order to boost both economies.

The ministers also signed a bilateral cooperation agreement on sports and technical and consultancy exchange.

President Bachelet and Prime Minister Holness also signed a Joint Statement, seeking to increase relations with an economic and trade approach, in line with democracy and human rights.

