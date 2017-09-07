Jamaica Bracing for Hurricane Irma Showers

Jamaica could start getting periodic showers within the next 48 hours as the country’s projected to start feeling the impact of Hurricane Irma by Friday.

That’s the word from Head of the Weather Branch at the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, Kareen Gourzong. But she says the island is not expected to feel the ‘brunt’ of the hurricane.

The monstrous Category 5 hurricane has been wreaking havoc as it rips through parts of the Lesser Antilles.

The National Hurricane Centre in Miami describes it as a life-threatening storm capable of doing catastrophic damage.

Within the next two days, Jamaica’s expected to start being affected by periodic showers due to Hurricane Irma. But Mrs. Gourzong says the impact will not be like what’s been experienced in other countries so far.

For more than a day, Irma, a powerful and dangerous hurricane — has sustained Category 5 winds of 185 miles per hour.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storms Jose and Katia have now strengthened into hurricanes.

Within the last hour, the US National Hurricane Center issued advisories, stating both hurricanes have sustained winds of up to 75 miles per hour.

Additional strengthening is forecast for Hurricane Jose.

The National Hurricane Centre says it could be near major hurricane strength by Friday.

Mrs. Gorzong earlier today said Jamaica should be on watch for Jose.

