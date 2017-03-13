Jamaica Broilers Reports $8bn Profits

Jamaica Broilers Group is reporting a $14-dollar jump in net profits, amounting to over $8-billion compared to just over $7-billion for the same period last year.

Meanwhile, there was an almost 50-percent jump in net profits for the quarter ended January 2017.

For that period, net profit was just over $700-million compared to nearly half-million for the same period last year.

In the report to shareholders, President Chris Levy indicated that revenue from Jamaican operations amounted over $2-billion, due to a strong sales performance in poultry and feed products.

Meanwhile, he says US operations recorded a 7-percent increase over the prior year driven by increased sales in fertile eggs and baby chicks.

