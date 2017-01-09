Search
Jamaica & China sign Agreement to Build Children’s Hospital

Jan 10, 2017

The government today signed an agreement with China for the construction of a Children’s hospital in western Jamaica.

Foreign Minister, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, and representatives of the Chinese diplomatic corps, signed the agreement at the Ministry’s New Kingston headquarters.

Health Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton, described the signing of the agreement as an important step in improving public health.

It’s hoped that the project will be completed within a year.

And, Chinese Ambassador to Jamaica, Niu Quingboa, says the hospital will assist in reducing the burden on the Bustamante Hospital for Children in Kingston.

-30-

  • Nathan777

    “Completed within a year”, That would be fast for our local standards. I do hope that this project is not rushed, at the expense of haste and time. Poor building methods can result in poor and deadly results. I am glad that this is becoming a reality, if only our major hospitals could be massively upgraded and bought into the 21st century.

