Jamaica & China sign Agreement to Build Children’s Hospital

The government today signed an agreement with China for the construction of a Children’s hospital in western Jamaica.

Foreign Minister, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, and representatives of the Chinese diplomatic corps, signed the agreement at the Ministry’s New Kingston headquarters.

Health Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton, described the signing of the agreement as an important step in improving public health.

It’s hoped that the project will be completed within a year.

And, Chinese Ambassador to Jamaica, Niu Quingboa, says the hospital will assist in reducing the burden on the Bustamante Hospital for Children in Kingston.

