Jamaica Committed to Paris Agreement Obligations

Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Daryl Vaz, says the government is committed to fulfilling its obligations under the Paris Agreement.

The Paris Agreement was adopted by 196 countries at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference on December 15, 2015.

It encourages signatories to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and make efforts to keep global warming as far below 2-degrees Celsius as possible.

Minister Vaz says the government has started to develop the National Adaptation Plan in the Climate Change Policy Framework.

He says the Adaptation Plan focuses on 12 particular sectors.

They include tourism, energy, forestry, water, coastal and marine resources and health.

Each sector will carry out particular adaptation plans to achieve the wider goals.

Mr. Vaz says the government has also started the process of consultation to support actions for the implementation of the Agreement.

The Paris Agreement was ratified by Jamaica last March.

It will come into effect in 2020.

