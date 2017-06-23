Jamaica & Curacao to Contest CFU Caribbean Cup Final

Reining Champions Jamaica and Curacao will contest Sunday’s final of the Scotiabank CFU Caribbean Cup.

10-man Reggae Boyz booked their spot following a 4-2 win on penalties against French Guiana, yesterday

Both teams had played to a 1-1 draw after regulation and extra time.

Loic Baal had given the French-speaking team the lead in the 21st minute, while Jermaine Johnson scored in the 70th minute to bring the Boyz back in the game.

Owayne Gordon, Shamar Nicholson, Oneil Fisher and Cory Burke were the scorers for Jamaica.

However, Cedric Fabien and Thomas Issorat were the scorers for French Guiana.

Meanwhile, Curacao stopped the host nation 2-nil in the other semi-final.

–30–