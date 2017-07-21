Search
Jamaica Edges Closer to Single Anti-Corruption Agency

Jul 21, 2017

Jamaica’s one step closer to establishing a single anti-corruption agency.

The bill which proposes to establish the agency was approved in the Senate today.

The bill, which is entitled the Integrity Commission Act 2017, was approved in the House of Representatives, last month.

It was approved in the Senate this morning with 103 amendments.

The majority of the amendments were correction of minor errors in the drafting process.

One of the amendments was a clarification that Commissioners on the proposed Commission may be drawn from any of three categories.

The categories include former Judges, retired public servants and Representatives of well established non-government Organizations.

