Jamaica Falls 14 Places on Corruption Perception Index

Jamaica’s position on the global 2016 Corruption Prevention Index, CPI has worsened.

The report was released by Transparency International earlier today.

Jamaica ranked 83 out of 176 countries; falling 14 places in the country rankings.

In 2015, Jamaica ranked 69 out of 168 countries. Jamaica’s CPI score is 39 out of 100… falling two points from its 2015 score of 41.

The Corruption Prevention Index ranks 176 countries on a scale of 0 to 100.

Zero represents ‘Highly Corrupt’ while 100 represents ‘Very Clean’.

Transparency International has warned that a CPI score of less than 50 indicates ‘governments are failing to tackle corruption.’

It says a poor CPI signals that people frequently face situations of bribery and extortion and rely on basic services that have been undermined by the misappropriation of funds.

Topping Transparency International’s 2016 rankings were Denmark, New Zealand, Finland, Sweden, Switzerland, Norway, Singapore, Netherlands, Canada and Germany.

The worst performers were Venezuela, South Sudan, North Korea, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya, Afghanistan, Guinea-Bissau and Somalia.

Transparency International ranked nine Caribbean countries.

The Bahamas scored the highest with 66 while Guyana scored the lowest with 34.

