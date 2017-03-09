Jamaica High Commission Not Doing Enough for UK Deportees?

A United Kingdom immigration attorney is criticising the Jamaican High Commission there, saying it’s not doing enough to help Jamaicans being forcibly removed from the country.

Jennifer Housen is a barrister in England and Wales, and the Director of Immigration UK Limited.

She’s made the criticism after 32 Jamaicans were deported from the UK yesterday

She says the Jamaican High Commission in London is practically invisible.

She’s concerned that very little information was provided about the deportation yesterday of the 32 Jamaicans.

And the National Organization for Deported Migrants agrees that the Jamaican High Commission in the UK could’ve done more to help those sent back to Jamaica yesterday.

The National Organization for Deported Migrants is a non-governmental organisation funded by the British High Commission.

Its President is Oswald Dawkins.

Mr. Dawkins says a number of shelters are available to accommodate those in need. But he says only a few of those returned yesterday have no where else to go.

In the meantime, Ms. Housen says not all persons returned yesterday should be called deportees.

