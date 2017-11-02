Jamaica House Delays Response to Cockpit Country Petition

Jamaica House Press Secretary, Naomi Francis, says Prime Minister Andrew Holness is to respond shortly to a petition calling on his administration to declare the cockpit country a Protected National Park.

On Monday, the Jamaica Environment Trust, JET, renewed its call for the Prime Minister to respond to the petition which it launched on August 21 on the OPM’s website.

The petition surpassed the required 15,000 signatures a full week before the September 30 deadline.

The petition also calls on the government to legally establish the boundary of the Cockpit Country taking into consideration its hydrology, geomorphology, biological diversity, culture and history.

Meanwhile, Information Minister, Senator Ruel Reid, is moving to assure that although the Holness administration has not been prompt with a response, it takes issues about the environment seriously.

Senator Ruel Reid, Information Minister addressing the Jamaica House media briefing yesterday.

