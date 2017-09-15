Jamaica Investing in New Backup Aviation Systems

Transport Minister, Mike Henry, says there are plans to construct back up aviation systems or redundant systems at separate locations in Jamaica at a cost of $3.5-billion.

Mr. Henry expanded on the plans to construct backup aviation systems at separate locations.

The Transport Minister says training is in high gear to facilitate the efficient use of the new main aviation system which is currently being implemented at the JCAA’s Winchester Road complex.

Minister Henry was addressing a media briefing at his Ministry’s Maxfield Avenue Head Office today.

Meanwhile, Minister Henry told the media briefing that he has ordered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shutdown of the country’s airspace.

JCAA Board Chairman, Phillip Henriques says there’ll be an internal and external probe.

