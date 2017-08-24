‘Jamaica is Better Off with Chinese Investment’ – Shaw

Finance Minister Audley Shaw is defending Chinese investment in the country, following recent criticisms by Opposition Spokesman on National Security, Peter Bunting.

Minister Shaw is calling Bunting’s comments warning Jamaicans of economic colonialism by the Chinese, “unfortunate”.

He says Jamaica is better of with Chinese investment.

But Mr. Bunting isn’t the only one who’s criticized Chinese investment in recent weeks.

The Construction Industry Council, CIC, earlier this week called on the government to withdraw its agreement with a Chinese based company to create a master plan to develop Downtown Kingston.

They say they feel the Chinese have been given an unfair advantage.

Minister Shaw says he’s sensitive to the concerns.

