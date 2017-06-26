Jamaica Moves Up Private & Venture Capital Rankings

Jamaica has moved up to jointly hold eighth on the Latin American Private and Venture Capital Association Scorecard for 2017-2018.

Jamaica’s improved ranking puts it on par with Panama and Argentina and represents an improvement on the 2015/16 ranking of 9th place.

The Report notes that one of Jamaica’s strengths is registration and reserve requirements on inward investments.

LAVCA Scorecard ranks the venture capital and private equity environments of countries within the region, against their developed counterparts such as the United Kingdom and Israel.

Jamaica’s overall score improved from 46 to 51.

The report says that Jamaica is now seen as a credible and increasingly attractive place for private equity and venture capital investors and fund managers, and for entrepreneurs to access finance.

–30–