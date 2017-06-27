Jamaica Named Top Performing Island Economy

A report from the Financial Times has named Jamaica as the top performing island economy worldwide for business friendliness.

The report, published last week, also places Jamaica in the top ten for connectivity, human capital and lifestyle.

It notes the Business Process Outsourcing, BPO, tourism, agriculture and logistics as Jamaica’s strongest sectors.

It says the Jamaican government is working to expand the road and highway network, which is critical to attracting high-value investments and improving Jamaica’s overall economic performance.

Site Selection Magazine also acknowledged the country last month in its Global Best to Invest, Caribbean and Latin American Rankings, where Jamaica placed top ten in total number of investment projects in the region.

Jamaica also received further accolades last week after being ranked the leading host economy in the English-speaking Caribbean in the World Investment Report.

