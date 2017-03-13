Search
‘Jamaica Needs PNP More Than Ever’ – Peter Phillips

Mar 13, 2017

Opposition Spokesman on Finance Dr. Peter Phillips is insisting that the People’s National Party is needed now more than ever to rescue Jamaica from the brutality that has been unleased on the poor.

Dr Phillips made the assertion while addressing his party supporters in Westmoreland. He was commenting on the $13.5-billion tax package announced by Finance Minister Audley Shaw in Gordon House last Thursday.

According to Dr. Phillips, the plan to impose the 16 and a half percent General Consumption Tax on group health insurance, was the worst element of the tax package.

The former Finance Minister also responded to his critics whom he said would be inclined to point out that he too imposed massive tax packages to plug the gap in previous budgets.



Dr. Peter Phillips was speaking at a Region 6 rally in Westmoreland Sunday night.

