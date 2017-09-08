Search
Jamaica Now Experiencing Impact of Hurricane Irma

Sections of the island are now experiencing heavy rain as a result of Hurricane Irma.

And the entire country is being told by the Met Service to brace for rain over the rest of the weekend.

Hurricane Irma, now a Category 4 system, is just east of Cuba.

It’s forecast to be heading away from Jamaica. But Duty Forecaster at the Met Service, Javed Hudson, says the heavy rain across the country is as a result of the outer bands of Irma. He says eastern parishes are now being affected.

Mr. Hudson says central and western parishes can expect rain at ‘any point’ going into this evening and tonight.

He says the heavy rains will continue to affect the entire country for the rest of the weekend.

He’s reiterating that Jamaica’s not expected to receive hurricane force conditions.

In the meantime, our news center is receiving reports that the rain has already started to cause traffic to slow in some parts of Kingston and St. Andrew.

Hurricane Irma has been sweeping through the Caribbean, leaving a trail of destruction in the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

