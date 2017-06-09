Jamaica one step closer to a Modern National Building Code to regulate construction.

The country is one step closer to having a modern National Building Code to regulate construction across the country.

This, as Local Government Minister, Desmond McKenzie, opened the debate on the Building Bill in the House of Representatives this afternoon.

The bill provides for the establishment of a new National Building Code, and tasks the Bureau of Standards with setting standards for construction.

It replaces similar legislation dating back to the 20th century.

Minister McKenzie says it also empowers municipal corporations to be local building authorities responsible for inspecting and approving new structures among other things.

Meantime, Minister McKenzie says he finds unfortunate certain concerns raised by architects in today’s papers that the legislation will empower draftsmen to provide similar services as architects and engineers.

He says the concerns have been addressed in the bill.

Desmond McKenzie, Minister of Local Government and Community Development.

