Jamaica Providing Support to Dominica following Passage of Hurricane Maria

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says Jamaica will provide assistance to Dominica which was devastated with the passage of Hurricane Maria.

Dominica’s Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, made a desperate plea for help via social media last night as the powerful category five system decimated the Eastern Caribbean island.

Prime Minister Skerritt said thousands of roofs have blown off and he feared there could be a number of lives lost.

Prime Minister Skerritt reported last night that all things that money can buy in Dominica have been damaged.

He says ports of entry in the island are shut down and external helicopter services would be welcomed to help assess the extensive damage caused by the powerful Hurricane.

Speaking on ‘Ask the OPM’ on Cliff Hughes On Line this morning Prime Minister Holness says Jamaica stands ready to help.

Prime Minister Holness says he’s saddened by the extensive damage in Dominica.

Meanwhile, Holness says the Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Ministry has been able the coordinate the evacuation of some Jamaicans from the British Virgin Island where Maria is expected to impact.

The Prime Minister says Jamaica should be thankful for mercies. He’s urging citizens to take the issue of climate change seriously.

