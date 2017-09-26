Jamaica Records 6.9% Bump in Stopover Arrivals

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, says Jamaica’s tourism sector has recorded a 6.9% increase in stopover arrivals for the first eight months of the year when compared to the same period last year.

Mr. Holness made declaration during his address at the official opening of the 27th staging of the Jamaica Hoteliers and Tourist Association premier trade event, Jamaica Product Exchange, JPEX 2017.

The opening took place on Sunday at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.

Mr. Holness also says there was a 5.1% increase in cruise passenger arrivals for the same period.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The Prime Minister’s statement followed Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett’s remarks that the industry surpassed a 5% target set earlier this year.

