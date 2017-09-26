Search
Home Business Jamaica Records 6.9% Bump in Stopover Arrivals

Jamaica Records 6.9% Bump in Stopover Arrivals

Sep 26, 2017Business0

Like

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, says Jamaica’s tourism sector has recorded a 6.9% increase in stopover arrivals for the first eight months of the year when compared to the same period last year.

Mr. Holness made declaration during his address at the official opening of the 27th staging of the Jamaica Hoteliers and Tourist Association premier trade event, Jamaica Product Exchange, JPEX 2017.

The opening took place on Sunday at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.

Mr. Holness also says there was a 5.1% increase in cruise passenger arrivals for the same period.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The Prime Minister’s statement followed Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett’s remarks that the industry surpassed a 5% target set earlier this year.

–30–

Previous PostCops Urge Clarendon Wanted Men to Turn Themselves In

Related articles

Promoted Teams Fall Short on RSPL Debut

Sep 26, 2017

OPM to Respond to Cockpit Country Petition in 30 Days

Sep 26, 2017

Opposition Calls for Urgent Resolution of Cockpit Country Boundary Questions

Sep 26, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Timeline