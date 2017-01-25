Jamaica Stripped of 2008 4×100 Olympic Gold

The local and international track and field communities are this afternoon still digesting news that the entire 2008 Jamaican 4-by-100 men’s Olympic relay team, including Usain Bolt, has been stripped of their gold medals.

This, after the International Olympic Committee, IOC, found Nesta Carter guilty of doping at the 2008 Olympics, following a retest of frozen samples using new methods last year.

The IOC released a statement this morning saying Carter tested positive for the banned substance, methyl-hexane-amine.

As a result, Carter has been disqualified from the 2008 Olympic Games.

The positive drug test also affects the entire 4-by-100 men’s relay team of Carter, Michael Frater, Usain Bolt and Asafa Powell.

They’ve all been disqualified from the event, and stripped of their gold medals, effective immediately.

They’ve been ordered to return the medals, pins and diplomas.

The IOC says the Jamaica Olympic Association must ensure full implementation of this decision.

The decision also breaks Bolt’s historic triple-triple – being the only person to ever win gold in the men’s sprint 100, 200 and 4-by-100 metres at three consecutive Olympic games.

Both Frater and Powell have one other Olympic gold medal.

Frater, as part of the 2012 4-by-100 relay team in London, and Powell as part of that team in the 2016 games in Rio.