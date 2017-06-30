Jamaica Surges Toward 5-million Visitor Target

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, says Jamaica is doing better than expected in the push to achieve 5-million visitors by the year 2021.

Mr. Holness was addressing a function yesterday to mark the opening of the new multi-million dollar Azul Beach Resort Sensatori by Karisma in Negril, Westmoreland.

The 285-suite property is located on Seven Miles Beach.

Mr. Holness says visitor arrival figures this year are ahead of projections.

Mr. Holness says Jamaica is consolidating its position as being among the world leaders in the tourism sector.

— 30 —