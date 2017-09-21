Jamaica Teaching Council Bill to be Tabled Soon

Education Minister Senator, Ruel Reid, says his Ministry is pushing to have the Jamaica Teaching Council, JTC bill tabled in Parliament shortly.

The Teaching Council Bill seeks to provide for the establishment of a governing body for the teaching profession and institute a regime for licensing and registering all government paid teachers.

The tabling of the bill has been discussed by successive administrations.

Minister Reid says the tabling has been delayed because the drafting council tends to give priority to IMF-related bills.

Minister Reid notes that provisions to improve accountability in the teaching profession are in the bill.

