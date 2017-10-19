Jamaica to Benefit from $970m Basic Needs Trust Fund Grant

Jamaica is set to benefit from an initial $970-million or USD$7.5-million in grant funding under the ninth cycle of the Caribbean Development Bank’s Basic Needs Trust Fund.

The money will go towards the areas of education, transportation, enterprise development, and water and sanitation, through projects implemented by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund.

The Basic Needs Trust Fund, BNTF is the flagship poverty-reduction programme of the CDB.

It’s aimed at contributing to improvement in the living conditions of poor and vulnerable communities in participating countries.

Speaking at the official launch of the project on Tuesday at the Courtyard Marriott hotel in New Kingston, Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Audley Shaw, said the initiative will assist in empowering the lives of beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, Director, Projects Department, CDB, Daniel Best, says Jamaica is also eligible to benefit from an unallocated incentive amount of just over USD$5-million, to be distributed at midterm based on project performance.

The ninth cycle of the BNTF will continue to finance sub-project interventions in the core priority sectors of water and sanitation, basic community access and drainage, education and human resource development, including livelihoods.

The project is to be completed by December 31, 2020.

–30–