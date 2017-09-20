Jamaica to Host American College Basketball

Sports Minister, Olivia Grange, says eight college teams from the United States will be participating in a basketball tournament in Jamaica in November.

She says one of the teams in the tournament, Florida State University, (FSU) used Jamaican facilities last month as part of their pre-season preparations.

Minister Grange says the eight-team tournament will be expanded from 16 teams next year and the government is looking to enlist NBA teams. She says this is one of the measures being used to build Jamaica’s economy through sport.

