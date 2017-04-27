Jamaica Votes For Urgent Consultation on Venezuela

Jamaica yesterday voted in favour of a resolution by the Organization of American States, OAS, to hold a special and urgent consultation on Venezuela.

Jamaica was one of 19 countries, including the US, Barbados and the Bahamas, that voted in favour of the resolution.

Ten countries voted against, including Venezuela, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda and St. Kitts and Nevis.

Four countries, including Trinidad and Tobago, abstained from the vote.

The Permanent Council resolution calls for a Meeting of Consultation of Ministers of Foreign Affairs to consider the topic, “The Situation in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela”.

The resolution says the situation is of an urgent nature and of common interest.

The place and date of the meeting are yet to be determined.

Following the passage of the resolution, Venezuela’s Foreign Minister said the country will pull out of the OAS.

In a televised address, Foreign Minister Delcy Rodríguez said the government would launch a two-year process to quit the Washington-based regional diplomatic grouping.

She said they will present a letter of resignation to the OAS today, to begin the exit process.

She called the body an “interventionist coalition” led by Washington.

Venezuelan President. Nicholas Maduro. had warned on Tuesday that the country would quit the group if the resolution was passed.

–30–