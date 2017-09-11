Search
Home Latest_MA Jamaican Athlete Perishes in Hope Rd Crash

Jamaican Athlete Perishes in Hope Rd Crash

Sep 11, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

A Jamaican athlete is dead and another injured after a car accident on Hope Road in St. Andrew yesterday morning.

Dead is 21-year-old Jordan Scott, a student of the University of Technology in St. Andrew.

Michael Campbell, a member of the 4-by-100 metres relay team in the recently concluded World Championships in London, has been hospitalized in stable condition.

Police reports are that about 4:45 AM, Scott was driving in a white Honda Civic motor car, with Campbell as a passenger.

It’s alleged Scott lost control of the motorcar and crashed into a utility pole.

The police say the car erupted into flames burning Scott beyond recognition.

The passenger was taken to hospital where he is being treated.

Investigations continue.

–30–

Previous PostLightning Strike Forces Closure of Jamaican Airspace

Related articles

Waltham Park Rd Residents Protest Police Killing of Community Man

Sep 11, 2017

JATCA Denies Claims of Industrial Action at NMIA

Sep 11, 2017

UNDP Begins Allocation of Recovery Funds

Sep 11, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS