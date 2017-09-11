Jamaican Athlete Perishes in Hope Rd Crash

A Jamaican athlete is dead and another injured after a car accident on Hope Road in St. Andrew yesterday morning.

Dead is 21-year-old Jordan Scott, a student of the University of Technology in St. Andrew.

Michael Campbell, a member of the 4-by-100 metres relay team in the recently concluded World Championships in London, has been hospitalized in stable condition.

Police reports are that about 4:45 AM, Scott was driving in a white Honda Civic motor car, with Campbell as a passenger.

It’s alleged Scott lost control of the motorcar and crashed into a utility pole.

The police say the car erupted into flames burning Scott beyond recognition.

The passenger was taken to hospital where he is being treated.

Investigations continue.

