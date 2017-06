National record holder, Fedrick Dacres, picked up the silver at the I-Double-A-F’s Diamond League, in Oslo, Norway.

Dacres threw 67-point-10-metres to finish second behind Daniel Stahl of Sweden who threw 68-point-zero-6-metres.

Meanwhile, Simone Facey ran a season best 22-point-77-seconds to take silver in the women’s 200-metres.

The event went to Murielle Ahoure in a season best 22-point-74-seconds.

