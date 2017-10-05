Jamaican Economy Contracts in Q1 2017

The economy contracted in the first quarter of the current financial year.

It was previously announced that the economy had grown by 0.3-percent over the period April to June this year.

However, new data revealed today by Acting Financial Secretary, Darlene Morrison, show the economy actually recorded negative growth of 0.1-percent.

Mrs. Morrison made the revelation at this morning’s sitting of Parliament’s Public Administration and Appropriations Committee, PAAC. But she says the economy is still projected to grow between 1 and 2 percent for the entire fiscal year.

The PAAC met to review the government’s interim fiscal policy paper which was tabled in the House of Representatives last week.

The policy paper had indicated that the economy grew by 0.3-percent during the first quarter of the fiscal 2017/18 fiscal year. But the Acting Financial Secretary says fresh data from the Statistical Institute of Jamaica show there’s actually been a downturn.

She’s attributing the contraction to the impact of adverse weather conditions.

Mrs. Morrison outlined the basis for the expectation of positive growth for the 2017/2018 fiscal year.

Mrs. Morrison also told the PAAC that growth for the last fiscal year was the largest economic expansion in a decade.

Meanwhile, government and opposition members of the PAAC clashed today over the projected economic growth figures.

They clashed after Director General of the Planning Institute of Jamaica, PIOJ, Dr. Wayne Henry, declined to respond favorably to a call by Opposition MP, Phillip Paulwell, for him to declare that the government will fail to meet its 5 in 4 economic growth target.

Mr. Paulwell made the call after Dr. Henry told the PAAC that the PIOJ is now projecting that by 2020 the economy will grow by just under 2.5-percent.

He said it’s time Dr. Henry tells the country that the government will fail to meet its 5-in-4 growth target.

Mr. Henry declined to say that the 5 in 4 target is impossible. He said the PIOJ and the government are not at odds over the target. But he says 5 in 4 is an aspirational target.

PAAC Chairman Dr. Wykeham McNeill was not satisfied.

Dr. McNeill told Dr. Henry that he should remember that last year he appeared before the PAAC and had a more favorable projection about how much the economy would grow by 2020.

State Minister of Finance and PAAC Member, Fayval Williams, responded. She criticized Mr. Paulwell and Dr. McNeill for suggesting that the government and the PIOJ are at odds over 5-in-4.

— 30 —