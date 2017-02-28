Jamaican International Faces Online Backlash Following Ranieri Sacking

Jamaica international and Leicester captain Wes Morgan has faced strong criticism after choosing to thank recently sacked coach Claudio Ranieri via Twitter.

Morgan used his account to express gratitude to Ranieri for realizing the impossible and wished the Italian coach well in his future endeavors.

However, the message was not warmly received as reports in several media outlets suggest Morgan was one of four player who spoke to club chairman as well as director of football John Rudkin, as results deteriorated.

The responses accused the player of being a traitor, with several snake emojis also used to express displeasure.

–30–