Jamaican Inventor Secures Potentially Game Changing Patents

There is potential game changer on the economic horizon of the country.

That’s how the Director General of the National Commission on Science and Technology, Professor Errol Morrison is describing the potential of a special strain of the McGhie JCG Ginger plant.

The strain was discovered by Jamaican inventor, Errol McGhie, and has been patented both by the US and Europe.

The Commission will spearhead a pilot project for the mass cultivation of the plant.

Director General of the National Commission on Science and Technology, Professor Errol Morrison says research has found that the McGhie ginger plant has beneficial effects on certain cancer cells.

He says it’s the first of its kind to be patented by the US in fifty years.

It’s to be patented by Canada soon.

The National Commission on Science and Technology has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Northern Caribbean University and the College of Agricultural Science and Education, CASE to grow the plant.

He says investors– mainly from the United States– have committed some 30-million US dollars to the project.

Professor Morrison is describing the benefits of the plant as a potential game changer for future economic growth in Jamaica.

