Jamaican Kicked of British Airways Flight says he was ‘Treated Like a Slave’

More details are emerging about the Jamaican Rastafarian elder who was kicked off a British Airways flight yesterday, after demanding to be placed in business class.

The UK-based Daily Mail is reporting that the man, 65-year-old Kwame Bantu, is a cancer and diabetes patient.

He’s claiming that he was tied up and ‘treated like a slave’ on the flight.

On Thursday, Kwame Bantu and the other passenger who tried to help him, Joy Stoney, are stranded on the tiny Portuguese island of Terceira in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

According to the MailOnline, they have no idea where their luggage is, or how they’ll get home.

Mr. Bantu had been traveling on flight BA2263 from London’s Gatwick airport, bound for Kingston to visit family in Jamaica on Wednesday.

He and Ms. Stoney were kicked off the flight after reportedly causing a disturbance about an hour into the 14-hour long flight.

Mr. Bantu suffers from both cancer and diabetes.

He told the MailOnline that he’d begun to feel dizzy, and noticed his leg swelling.

So he got up and tried to move into business class.

But, he says he was ambushed by six members of staff who tied him up by his hands and feet before dragging him back to his seat in economy.

He says the staff refused to listen about his medical condition and treated him ‘like a slave’.

He told the British publication, “I was completely humiliated. My human rights had been taken away from me.”

He says the restraints stopped his blood from circulating, causing further swelling in his limbs.

Fellow passenger Joy Stoney, a 40-year-old businesswoman from Yorkshire, came to his assistance.

She says she intervened after she saw staff members dragging him through the plane by his neck.

She says they restrained him by his shoulders via his neck and hands with straps.

His ankles were also strapped, and they also handcuffed him.

She claims they told him that he should defecate himself in the chair, and refused to give him proper food.

However, in a statement, British Airways says their cabin crew and one of their pilots repeatedly asked Mr. Bantu to return to his booked seat in economy after he sat in business class cabin without permission.

They say he repeatedly refused, verbally abused crew members and disturbed other customers.

The airline says they take great care in handling these difficult situations and are investigating the incident.

–30–