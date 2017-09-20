Jamaican Wanted Man Sentenced to Three Months in Cayman Jail

The Jamaican man wanted for murder in Westmoreland, who was arrested and charged in the Cayman Islands last month for illegal landing, has been sentenced to three months in prison.

O’Brian Ellis pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared in court last week. He was sentenced today.

Andrell Harris of Radio Cayman provided the update in an interview with our news centre this morning.

The Cayman Islands Government had reported that Ellis was arrested on August 18 as part of a joint tactical operation.

It said the operation, which was initiated by immigration, customs and the police force, resulted in a drug bust.

Cayman immigration officials say they discovered that illegal persons were residing in an area of the British dependent territory known as Windsor Park. They were also said to be concealing drugs.

A joint task force searched the area and found several packages of marijuana in various locations. Ellis was then arrested.

–30–