Jamaicans Head to South Korea for NIDS Study Tour
National Identity Card

Jamaicans Head to South Korea for NIDS Study Tour

Jul 11, 2017

A 12-member delegation from Jamaica will leave the island later this week for South Korea to learn more about their national identification system.

That’s according to the Chief Technical Director of the National Identification System, NIDS, Project, Jacqueline Lynch-Stewart.

She says the one-week study tour will inform the Jamaican NIDS project on best practices and mistakes to avoid while implementing the system.

Jacqueline Lynch-Stewart was speaking at a media briefing a the Office of the Prime Minister this morning. She says the visit to South Korea forms part of a technical cooperation agreement between the two countries.

The South Korean government has provided USD$600 in grant funding toward the NIDS project.

Project Director for NIDS, Warren Vernon, says the trip will also look at data privacy and stimulating business across the public and private sector.

