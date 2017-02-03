‘Jamaicans Should be Incensed at Killing of Teen’ – Youth Minister

Minister with responsibility for Youth, Floyd Green, says all Jamaicans should be outraged by the murder of 15-year old Shaineka Gray in Montego Bay, St. James.

Shaineka’s decomposing body was found on Wednesday in bushes. Her body had multiple stab wounds.

She had been reported missing. Mr. Green says the counsellors have been sent to Green Pond High School in Montego Bay, St. James, where she was a student.

He says the Ministry will be helping her family.

Mr. Green says Jamaicans must do more collectively to protect the nation’s children.

