Search
Home Evening News Jamaica’s Corruption Perception Decline Not Surprising
Trevor Munroe

Jamaica’s Corruption Perception Decline Not Surprising

Jan 26, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

Anti-Corruption watchdog National Integrity Action, NIA, says Jamaica’s decline on the Corruption Perception Index, CPI was ‘predicable but preventable’.

Jamaica now ranks 83 of 176 countries, falling 14 places in the country rankings.

In 2015, it ranked ranked 69 out of 168 countries.

Professor Trevor Munroe is Executive Director of the NIA.

Professor Munroe says the government’s rejection of advice from the Office of the Contractor General is another reason Jamaica is perceived as corrupt.

Jamaica’s CPI score is now 39 out of 100, falling two points from its 2015 score of 41.

Transparency International says that a CPI score of less than 50 indicates ‘governments are failing to tackle corruption.’

-30-

Previous PostHolness Dispels Fears His Govt is Getting Rid of OCG

Related articles

banking-fees-620x330

PSOJ Blasts ‘Backward’ Proposals to Regulate Banking Fees

Jan 26, 2017

Nesta-Carter

JOA Meets with Carter following Doping Violation

Jan 26, 2017

OCG Logo

‘Functions of OCG Will be Preserved’ – Munroe

Jan 26, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History