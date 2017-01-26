Jamaica’s Corruption Perception Decline Not Surprising

Anti-Corruption watchdog National Integrity Action, NIA, says Jamaica’s decline on the Corruption Perception Index, CPI was ‘predicable but preventable’.

Jamaica now ranks 83 of 176 countries, falling 14 places in the country rankings.

In 2015, it ranked ranked 69 out of 168 countries.

Professor Trevor Munroe is Executive Director of the NIA.

Professor Munroe says the government’s rejection of advice from the Office of the Contractor General is another reason Jamaica is perceived as corrupt.

Jamaica’s CPI score is now 39 out of 100, falling two points from its 2015 score of 41.

Transparency International says that a CPI score of less than 50 indicates ‘governments are failing to tackle corruption.’

