Jamaica’s Gymnasts Return on a High

Jamaica’s successful Gymnastic team to the recent Caribbean Fest in the United States are expected to return to the island, today.
President of the local governing body, Nicole Grant-Brown, says the girls performed far above her expectation.
–30–
Feb 27, 2017
