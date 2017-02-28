Search
gymnastics silhouette

Jamaica’s Gymnasts Return on a High

Feb 27, 2017Sports0

Jamaica’s successful Gymnastic team to the recent Caribbean Fest in the United States are expected to return to the island, today.

President of the local governing body, Nicole Grant-Brown, says the girls performed far above her expectation.

