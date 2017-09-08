James Anderson Joins 500 Test Wicket Club

James Anderson became the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets, on day two of the final Test against West Indies at Lord’s.

The Lancashire player reached the milestone when he bowled Kraigg Brathwaite shortly after tea.

Anderson is only the sixth bowler – and third seamer – to reach 5-hundred, and the five ahead of him have retired.

Anderson also removed Kieran Powell for 45 as West Indies reached 93-3, at stumps, leading by 22.

Earlier, the hosts were bowled out for 194, with Ben Stokes top scoring with 60.

Kemar Roached picked up three additional wickets on day-2 to finish with figures of 5 for 72.

Windies skipper Jason Holder bagged two of his four wickets on the seconds day.

Scores in the match so far, West Indies 123 and 93 for 3, England 194.

–30–