James Forbes Appeal to be Heard Today

Oct 23, 2017Crime and Court0

An appeal filed by lawyers for former Senior Superintendent of Police, James Forbes, is to be heard today.

Forbes is the former head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Community Safety and Security Branch. He’s appealing his conviction for attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He was convicted three years ago on corruption charges arising from his intervention in a case where a traffic ticket was issued to businessman, Bruce Bicknell.

Forbes’ attorneys are contending that Parish Court Judge Stephanie Jackson Haisley blundered when she found him guilty of corruption. He had been fined $800,000 or six months in prison. Forbes paid the fine on the same day to avoid the custodial sentence.

Mr. Bicknell and West Portland MP, Daryl Vaz were also charged in connection with the same case.

However both were freed of the charges.

— 30 —

