Jamaica’s Janieve Russell ran a season’s best 54 point-14-seconds to win the women’s 400-metres hurdles at the Rome Diamond League meet, today.

Russell’s time is the 5th fastest this year.

Novlene Williams-Mills finished second in the women’s 400-metres with Compatriot Stephanie-Ann McPherson finishing 5th.

Christania Williams was 5th in the women’s 100-metres, while Kimberly Williams was 4th in the women’s triple jump.

