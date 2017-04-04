Search
Home Latest_MA JAS Wants Farm Land Exemption from Property Tady
property tax

JAS Wants Farm Land Exemption from Property Tady

Apr 04, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

The Jamaica Agricultural Society, JAS, is urging the government to consider exempting owners of agricultural land from paying the new property tax rates.

President of the JAS, Norman Grant spoke with Nationwide News this morning.

Mr. Grant’s is also suggesting an increase in the relief provided to persons who use land for agricultural production.

Owners of agricultural land can apply for a 50-percent discount.

Mr. Grant says government action is necessary to prevent a fallout in the agriculture sector. The new property tax under the 2013 updated valuation roll took effect on Saturday.
–30–

Previous PostSecond #DeathSquadTrial Stalled

Related articles

Kayann-Lamont

Cop Walks Free of Kay-Ann Lamont Murder Charge

Apr 04, 2017

Jouvhaine Whitmore Case Discontinued

Apr 04, 2017

gun-and-bullets

Teen Girl in Custody following Gun Seizure

Apr 04, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS