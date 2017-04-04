JAS Wants Farm Land Exemption from Property Tady

The Jamaica Agricultural Society, JAS, is urging the government to consider exempting owners of agricultural land from paying the new property tax rates.

President of the JAS, Norman Grant spoke with Nationwide News this morning.

Mr. Grant’s is also suggesting an increase in the relief provided to persons who use land for agricultural production.

Owners of agricultural land can apply for a 50-percent discount.

Mr. Grant says government action is necessary to prevent a fallout in the agriculture sector. The new property tax under the 2013 updated valuation roll took effect on Saturday.

–30–