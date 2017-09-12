Search
Jason Livermore’s Doping Hearing to Resume Next Week

Sep 12, 2017Sports0

The Independent Anti-Doping Disciplinary hearing involving Jamaican sprinter Jason Livermore will resume next Monday.

Livermore is before the Kent Gammon chaired three member panel after returning two adverse analytical findings in December 2016.

He tested positive for the anabolic steroids, Clomifhene and Mestorolone.

Both are linked to the enhancement of low sperm quality in males.

Livermore told the panel he was taking the medication because he wanted to start a family in the future, which made the treatment necessary.

