JATCA Denies Claims of Industrial Action at NMIA

President of the Jamaica Air Traffic Controllers Association, Kurt Solomon, is refuting reports of industrial action at the Norman Manley International Airport, NMIA.

The airport was closed over the weekend, after lighting damaged its radar and communications networks.

Limited services were restored on Saturday, but were suspended again last night until this morning.

This has left thousands of passengers and airlines inconvenienced.

There were reports that in addition to the technical issues caused by the lightning strike, air traffic controllers had also taken industrial action.

However, Mr. Solomon told Nationwide News this morning that this is not true.

He says the report amounts to “mischief making”.

Director General of the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority, JCAA, Nari Williams Singh, also denied the report.

He says he’s not aware of any issues outside of the problems linked to the lightning strike.

The NMIA was reopened at 7 this morning.

The JCAA says passengers on cancelled flights over the weekend should contact their travel agent or the airline for rebooking options.

Meanwhile, Opposition Spokesman on Transport, Mikael Phillips, is calling for an immediate probe into the weekend closure of Jamaica’s airspace.

Mr. Phillips says a reliable back-up system must be put in place to ensure a return to normality in a reasonable time in the future.

