Search
Home Evening News Ja/T&T In HIV/AIDS Row
HIVAIDS-Awareness

Ja/T&T In HIV/AIDS Row

Jul 17, 2015Evening News, MA_National11

Like

Jamaica’s High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago, Ambassador David Prendergast, has been forced to defend HIV positive Jamaicans who are living in the twin island republic.

This, after T-and-T’s Health Minister, Dr. Fuad Khan, said CARICOM nationals, including a significant number of Jamaicans, were burdening his country’s HIV treatment supply.

Dr. Khan said Jamaicans were travelling to Trinidad to access free HIV drugs because they are afraid of stigmatisation in their home country.

He made the comments at the launch of a new national health card plan, which bars migrants from getting HIV medication, unless they are registered with T-and-T’s Health Ministry.

But in a letter, published by the Trinidad Newsday, Ambassador Prendergast refuted the claims.

He says Dr. Khan’s comments were based on misconceptions about the availability of HIV drugs in Jamaica.

Ambassador Prendergast also outlined the main provisions of Jamaica’s globally recognized National HIV/STI Programme.

He noted that Jamaica has a fully funded treatment programme, 25 HIV clinics and has been providing anti-retroviral drugs to close to 10-thousand persons on a consistent basis.

Meanwhile, the T-and-T based Caribbean Regional Network of People Living with HIV, has rejected the claims made by Dr. Khan, concerning the reasons for the shortage of HIV drugs in T-and-T.

The group says the claims are disingenuous and irresponsible.

It says T-and-T’s HIV services are being hampered by a lack of procurement and coordination.

The group says while the rest of the Caribbean region saw a 50-percent drop in AIDS-related deaths over the past decade, T-and-T experienced an increase in fatalities.

It’s warning the government in Port of Spain, that any move to inhibit a segment of the population from accessing HIV treatment, will backfire terribly.

And the Executive Director of Jamaica AIDS Support for Life, Kandasi Levermore, says she has no information to suggest that Jamaicans are leaving the country in large numbers to access HIV drugs in Trinidad.

Previous PostSamuda Lashes Arscott

Related articles

Justice of the Peace

3000 JPs to be Trained in 2017

Feb 03, 2017

Floyd Green Looking Down

‘Jamaicans Should be Incensed at Killing of Teen’ – Youth Minister

Feb 03, 2017

Body-Found

Body of Missing 15yr old St James Girl Found

Feb 03, 2017

  • Sam Linda

    The last thing I will ever do is to believe on MEDICAL drugs intense of hiv aids for years now I being suffering for that virus, I so much believe on my doctor, he assure me that the American scientist have discover a cure call “VACCINE” that can cure my hiv aids I go for the purchase use as they instructed still I remain hiv positive Feb. 27 2016 search on Google typing I NEED A CURE FOR HIV/AIDS I read many testimony about doctor baba tunde how he cure a man who was hiv aids for 13 years I decide to email him first, he told me everything about doctor taiye how he cured his hiv aids with full assurance them I went his way and contact dr. baba tunde at dr.babatunde123@gmail.com he told me not to worry and ask for my details which I send, him them told me that I will be fine them he assure me that within the next three day if I can follow his procedure I will get my cure. i followed as him instructed. As am giving this testimony am now hiv/aids negative with the help of dr. baba tunde, if you have such virus do yourself a favor and contact doctor baba tunde at dr.babatunde123@gmail.com

  • charles benson

    Dear friends, How can I explain this to the world again that there is a man who can cure HIV/aids
    I was HIV over since 5year I have being into HIV drug I can’t anymore
    I decide to look for help then I found this woman post write about
    this great man dr.alimo telling people about how this man have cured
    he HIV I don’t believe that, because all I have in mind is HIV had no
    cure, thank god for my life today am HIV negative through the power of
    dr.alimo contacted this man for help because who write about him
    drop an email of the man I pick the email and emailed him for the cure
    this man told me what to do about the cure well, am from Australia
    this man cast a curing spell on me and he told me that he will call me
    after the cure is done truly he did I was cured for 45mins spell what
    a wonderful man this DR. if you need his cure just Email him now
    (dr.alimospherbarhom@yahoomil.comc) thank you once again the great dr. for what you have done for
    me, if you are out there, since passing through any of this problems
    listed below: 1) If you want your ex back. (2) if you always have bad
    dreams. (3) You want to be promoted in your office. (4) You want
    women/men to run after you. (5) If you want a child. (6) You want to
    be rich. (7) You want to tie your husband/wife
    to be yours forever. (8) If you need financial assistance. (9)
    Herbal care (10) if you want to cure your HIV (11) If you want to cure
    your cancer (12) if you want to cure any disease just contact him now
    with this Email dr.alimoherbarhome@gmail.com or call
    +2348084847967 or whatsapp dr on +2347052302954 thanks dr

  • charles benson

    Dear friends, How can I explain this to the world again that there is a man who can cure HIV/aids
    I was HIV over since 5year I have being into HIV drug I can’t anymore
    I decide to look for help then I found this woman post write about
    this great man dr.alimo telling people about how this man have cured
    he HIV I don’t believe that, because all I have in mind is HIV had no
    cure, thank god for my life today am HIV negative through the power of
    dr.alimo contacted this man for help because who write about him
    drop an email of the man I pick the email and emailed him for the cure
    this man told me what to do about the cure well, am from Australia
    this man cast a curing spell on me and he told me that he will call me
    after the cure is done truly he did I was cured for 45mins spell what
    a wonderful man this DR. if you need his cure just Email him now
    (dr.alimospherbarhom@yahoomil.comc) thank you once again the great dr. for what you have done for
    me, if you are out there, since passing through any of this problems
    listed below: 1) If you want your ex back. (2) if you always have bad
    dreams. (3) You want to be promoted in your office. (4) You want
    women/men to run after you. (5) If you want a child. (6) You want to
    be rich. (7) You want to tie your husband/wife
    to be yours forever. (8) If you need financial assistance. (9)
    Herbal care (10) if you want to cure your HIV (11) If you want to cure
    your cancer (12) if you want to cure any disease just contact him now
    with this Email dr.alimoherbarhome@gmail.com or call
    +2348084847967 or whatsapp dr on +2347052302954 thanks dr…

  • Jasical George

    MY HIV DISEASE WAS CURED BY PROPHET A MAN CALLED LINCOLN WITH HIS HERBAL HEALING SPELL/ (drlincolnspelltemple@gmail.com ).
    I

    have tried almost everything but I couldn’t find any solution on my
    disease, despite all these happening to me, I always spend a lot to buy a
    HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no
    relieve, until one day I was just browsing on the internet when I come
    across a great post of! Michelle! who truly said that she was been
    diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of
    these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime I really wonder why
    people called him Papa LINCOLN, I never knew it was all because of the
    great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this.
    so I quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said
    a thing I will never forget that anyone who contacted him is! always
    getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask you,
    so I was amazed all the time I heard that from him, so I did all things
    only to see that at the very day which he said I will be healed, all the
    strength that has left me before rush back and I becomes very strong
    and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so I
    will to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor
    said I am HIV negative, I am very amazed and happy about the healing Dr
    LINCOLN gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him
    now
    for your own healing too at: (EMAIL HIM ON:
    drlincolnspelltemple@gmail.com

  • carolina

    PUBLIC NOTICE FOR THOSE THAT ARE INTERESTED………….HOW I GET CURE FROM HIV
    Dear friends, How can I explain this to the world again that there is a man
    who can cure HIV/aids I was HIV over since 5year I have being into HIV drug
    I can’t anymore I decide to look for help then I found this woman post
    write about this great man dr.alimo telling people about how this man have
    cured he HIV I don’t believe that, because all I have in mind is HIV had no
    cure, thank god for my life today am HIV negative through the power of DR
    WHITE contacted this man for help because who write about him drop an email
    of the man I pick the email and emailed him for the cure this man told me
    what to do about the cure well, am from Australia this man cast a curing
    spell on me and he told me that he will call me after the cure is done
    truly he did I was cured for 45mins spell what a wonderful man this DR. if
    you need his cure just Email him now (drwhiteherbalhome@gmail.com) thank
    you once again the great dr. for what you have done for me, if you are out
    there, since passing through any of this problems listed below: 1) If you
    want your ex back. (2) if you always have bad dreams. (3) You want to be
    promoted in your office. (4) You want women/men to run after you. (5) If
    you want a child. (6) You want to be rich. (7) You want to tie your
    husband/wife to be yours forever. (8) If you need financial assistance. (9)
    Herbal care (10) if you want to cure your HIV (11) If you want to cure your
    cancer (12) if you want to cure any disease just contact him now with this
    Email drwhiteherbalhome@gmail.com or call +2347034671879 or whatsapp dr on
    +2348119265527 hanks dr

  • Irena Irena

    These same God sent Man called Dr Molan i talked about few years back
    HAS DONE IT AGAIN!!!If you can recall,this was the man that helped me
    with my problem.I never believed in spells,not until i contacted this
    great man.I am the C.E.O Korean Air-flight.I’ve been on Drugs since
    2007,I was tested Hiv Positive.Due to some Family Issues, not too long i
    had misunderstanding with my husband,and we went separate ways.But as i
    speak now I’m Hiv negative,my husband is back with me and
    we are very happy again.This was my previous Testimony cause i had no
    much time to elaborate on issues,Though a great work but still kind of
    skeptical of his powers.But this Time Dr Molan has cleared my doubt and
    given me a reason to write more.After the first Healing he did for
    me,casting a Healing Spell on me and sending the medicine that is being
    used to cure Hiv/Aids, which cleared and healed me from the terrible
    sickness that i was infected with called HIV. I was kind of skeptical
    when he said i should go for another test after requiring for some
    certain items,after these nine days he called and told me to go for a
    test again. Which after my result i was dumbfounded. He was also the
    helper that also Helped me with a love spell which brought back my
    darling Husband Jankowska Lee back to me,after some little
    misunderstanding we had years back and we became one happy family
    again.Just last week Monday morning,my Son was confirmed Positive,being
    my only son,i quickly recommend the best doctor to him,and drugs was
    prescribed to him,it was a Shock to me,and that made me confused not
    even remembering this man that helped me with mine, If you have ever
    been in such situation you will know what I’m talking about. On
    Tuesday,i remembered Dr Molan and i didn’t hesitate to contact him,
    which he responded speedily. I was surprised same procedure was carried
    out,like requesting information,buying of items and then the spell
    casting.Just today i got a call from him after my son has consumed the
    medicine he sent, he called and was telling me he is done with my son’s
    final cleansing and that he should go for a check up or a text at the
    hospital. I was happy and Called my son Walter Jankowska to go for a
    checkup again,and he told me the result is Negative, Come on what are
    you waiting for is a House Party today…..I’m so Amazed at this
    man,don’t know how much to thank him. He is a BOMB, what are you waiting
    for HIT HIM UP WITH YOUR PROBLEMS ON dr.hiv.aids.curer@gmail.com or
    better still his mobile phone number +233231791514.

  • Kelly Donald

    Rest in Peace Dr Sebi, may God bless you for your comment and testimony about Dr Molan, please help me thank Dr Molan for what he has done in my daughter life, i never think of my daughter being alive today if it wasn’t for his help and i am so happy to let the world know that there are still real, genuine and legit HIV/Aids Curers in the world, i will advice anybody having HIV virus to be fast in contacting him now in other for you to gain your health and your physical strength back and if you have any problem or having symptoms you should contact him also and get advice on how to get any of the problem you find your self in solved i got to see Dr Molan too he cured my 29 years old daughter who contracted HIV from his boyfriend, As i write these comment right now Dr Molan is also busy preparing medicines and Topvien Drugs to cure my Daughter,s Boyfriend Gerrard dero, i am happy my daughter is now Hiv negative and no longer positive, with God by our side Gerrard dero is also getting cured within 2Weeks time. Glory be unto the name of the lord because we now have another great and mighty Herbalist and Doctor God is using now to save lives Dr Molan is really just going to be another greater and powerful Helper unlike late Dr Sebi, though Sebi was so good in all things,I bet you that Dr Molan is just another Miracle performer, if you want to get any kind of help or solution contact Dr Molan on his emailing contact dr.hiv.aids.curer@gmail.com i also have his phone number and i am giving it also for those who needs his help urgently +233231791514 thanks everyone and God bless Dr Molan for the great work he is doing today all over the world.

  • Tasha Medina

    STORY OF HOW I GOT CURED
    Hi guys, my name is Tasha Medina, from Texas USA. i contacted HSV last year from my boy friend, who abandon me in my difficult time of this virus, i was devastated, frustrated not knowing what to do, i searched for solution from my trusted friends and on net too, i was duped by many, it got to a point i felt all alone and giving up in life. One day my friend visited me with her lady friend and she told me that her friend was HSV positive before she got cured by her Africa doctor, i was shocked, thinking there was no cure and here is a living witness testifying of her cure from HSV. She introduced me to him, i contacted him for help, he told me not to worry that he will help me get my permanent cure, he prepared and send me his herbal medicine which i took for 3 weeks according to his prescription. after the third week he told me to go for test and which i did, lo and behold i was amazed when the doctor told me i was HSV negative, i could not believe it, i went to another health center for the same test, and the test was also negative. till now, this is still like a miracle to me, i will continue to thank you sir for giving me my life back with opportunity of getting married and having my own kids, i will never stop thanking you Dr. Ken, i will continue to testify to the world of how you cured me from HSV. friends, if you are out there and you are HSV positive, there is a hope for you to get cured from this awful virus, contact him through his email address DR.KENHERPESCENTRE@GMAIL.COM
    or call him with this mobile number +2349035941493

    DR. KEN CURES
    HSV 1 & 2
    HIV
    CANCER, ETC
    if you want more info about him contact me through my email address, thanks (tashamedina02@gmail.com)

  • Ibrahim George

    I am Ibrahim George ,i live in USA.
    [HOW I GOT MY AIDS CURED].
    Truthfully, i was tested HIV + positive last
    3 years. I keep on managing the drugs i
    usually purchase from the health care
    agency to keep me healthy and strength full, i
    tried all my best to make this disease leave me
    alone, but unfortunately, it keep on eating me
    up , this is what i caused myself, for
    allowing my fiance making sex to
    me insecurely without protection, although i
    never knew she is HIV positive. Let me use this opportunity to tell the world please always protect yourself when making sex.
    So last few four days i came in contact with a
    lively article on the internet on how this
    Powerful Herb Healer get her well and
    healed. So as a patient i knew this will took
    my life one day, and i need to live with other
    friends and relatives too. So i copied out his email address
    Dr TUNDE the traditional healer’s that is why i am dropping his email address. babatundesolutioncentre@outlook.com or you can call him on this phone number +2348136957706 do not hesitate to email him, or call him he is a great man. the government is also interested in you DR TUNDE thank you for saving my life, and I promise I will always and forever testify for your good work.

  • Edwin Marshal

    i am Edwin Marshal,i am here to say to the world that there is a cure for hiv and aids i was cured of hiv virus by Dr.Asein herbal medicine,i have been feeling the symptoms in my system untill i went to the hospital and i was told i have hiv and that there is no cure i was very sad and confused untill i came accross some certain testimonies online on how Dr.Asein has cured alot of people with his herbal medicine so i decided to give him a try and he told me everything about the medicine and he prepared it and send to me through DHL delivery service and i received it and took it as prescribed by him for 14days then i went for chek up and i was tested NEGATIVE i am now happy again.i will advice anyone suffering from hiv to contact him on Dr.Aseinherbalhome@gmail.com or you whatsapp him with his mobile number on +2348163904713 i wish you all GOOD LUCK.,,,

  • Williams Frances

    Are you a HIV aids patients? Meet Dr. Obulu for treatment and permanent cure he helped a friend of
    mine. Reach him through email: obuluhcure@gmail.com Tel: +2348180785770 contact him and be the next person to testify.

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History