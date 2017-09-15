JCAA Inspectors Sick Out Referred to Labour Ministry

Search
Sep 15, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Board Chairman of the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority, Phillip Henriques, says the issue of a two-day sick out taken by Inspectors at the authority has been referred to the Labour Ministry.

The sick-out began yesterday.

Mr. Henriques says the JCAA’s Management and Board are aware of the issue.

The majority of the Inspectors, who are said to be on a two-day sick out, say they’ll not return to work until next Monday.

The Jamaica Aviation Inspectors Association is the union representing the workers. It says they’re restive because of protracted wage negotiations for the 2015-2017 contract period.

Yesterday, President of Association, Gary Carr, said the inspectors have not received a salary increase since 2009. He says while most of the other 17 benefit claims submitted have been met –the request relating to salary has not been addressed.

