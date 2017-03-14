Search
Home Business JCC President Calls for Overhaul of Tax System
income-tax

JCC President Calls for Overhaul of Tax System

Mar 14, 2017Business0

Like

President of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Larry Watson has called for a complete overhaul of the Jamaican tax system.

Mr. Watson says he’s not satisfied with the rate by which changes promised by the government are taking place.

He says while the JCC endorses the move to consumption based taxing as it’s in line with a 2012 study done by the private sector, this change is happening too slowly.

He says what’s needed is a comprehensive review of the tax system with the aim of improving tax collection and allocation.

Mr. Watson was speaking at the Victoria Mutual Wealth Management Post Budget Forum last night.

–30–

Previous PostTrading of TCL Shares Suspended

Related articles

Trinidad-Cement-Limited

Trading of TCL Shares Suspended

Mar 14, 2017

Jermaine Barnaby/Photographer Edwin Allen's coach, Michael Dyke speaks to the students about their success at Champs during a celebration at the school on Monday March 30, 2015. Looking on is LIME corporate communications manager Elon Parkinson *** Local Caption *** Jermaine Barnaby/Photographer Edwin Allen High's coach, Michael Dyke (left), speaks to the students about their success at Champs during a celebration at the school yesterday. Looking on is LIME corporate communications manager, Elon Parkinson.

Dyke Confident in Edwin Allen’s Sprinting Strength

Mar 14, 2017

pm-holness-shaw

Shaw Moves to Explain Holness’ NHT Comments

Mar 14, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Timeline