JCC President Calls for Overhaul of Tax System

President of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Larry Watson has called for a complete overhaul of the Jamaican tax system.

Mr. Watson says he’s not satisfied with the rate by which changes promised by the government are taking place.

He says while the JCC endorses the move to consumption based taxing as it’s in line with a 2012 study done by the private sector, this change is happening too slowly.

He says what’s needed is a comprehensive review of the tax system with the aim of improving tax collection and allocation.

Mr. Watson was speaking at the Victoria Mutual Wealth Management Post Budget Forum last night.

