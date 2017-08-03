JCF Administrative Review to be Made Public Monday

Police Commissioner, George Quallo, says the findings of an Administrative Review of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) will be available to the public by Monday.

The JCF set up the review panel in line with recommendations made in the report of the Sir David Simmons-led Commission of Enquiry which looked into the security forces’ operations in West Kingston in May 2010.

More than 70 people were killed in the operation as the security forces tried to capture then fugitive, Christopher ‘Dudus’ Coke, who was to be extradited to the United States.

The Commission of Enquiry suggested that both the Jamaica Defence Force and JCF undertake administrative reviews of certain officers who were found to be in dereliction of duty and incompetent during the operations.

In a post on Twitter yesterday, Commissioner Quallo said the report will be supplied to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of National Security, the Police Civilian Oversight Authority and the Police Service Commission by the end of the week.

The public should then be provided access by Monday.

The review was reportedly conducted this year by a committee chaired by a Deputy Commissioner of Police and four prominent members of civil society.

The review committee was required to examine the JCF’s Operation Plan to determine if the Command structure was appropriate; if the Command protocol was adequate; if the span of Command was clear; and if the span of Command was effective.

The review body was also to assess if the system to ensure effective and adequate investigation in cases of Use of Force by the police existed and was followed, and determine whether the conduct of the police personnel amounted to misconduct.

