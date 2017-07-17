JCF Denies Fresh Row with INDECOM

Head of the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit, CCU, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay is denying that the High Command is frustrating efforts by the Independent Commission of Investigations, INDECOM to arrest 19 police personnel.

She says there’s no rift between the two entities.

It’s understood that in the past few weeks, INDECOM has been seeking the arrest of the JCF members for several crimes, including murder.

It’s further understood that warrants have been prepared but the Police High Command has declined to facilitate the process of the Police personnel being taken into custody.

Superintendent Lindsay says the matter must be ventilated in the court. She says it’s out of the hands of the police high command.

Superintendent Lindsay is also insisting that the High Command doesn’t view the request for the arrest of the members as unreasonable.

