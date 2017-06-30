JCF Embarrased After Confirming Cops in ‘After All’ Video

The Jamaica Constabulary Force is again facing embarrassment this afternoon as it’s confirmed that a number of its own serving members are in a music video to a song which promotes violence and murder.

The video at the centre of the controversy is ‘Afterall’ by Dancehall entertainer, Alkaline.

The Police Commissioner, George Quallo, has reportedly ordered an investigation.

Stevian Simmonds has more in this report. But please be advised that it contains violent lyrics that could be offensive to some listeners.

Once again, the Jamaica Constabulary Force is facing bad publicity because of its own. And it perhaps couldn’t have come at a worse time.

The country is grappling with an ever soaring murder rate.

And, the government is pushing to give them more powers to curtail crime. All the while, pleading with the public to have trust in them that they’ll not abuse their powers.

But now, the police say they’ve identified a number of persons in Alkaline’s controversial ‘Afterall’ music video as serving members of the Force.

They’re in the video in their uniforms.

Head of the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, says the police should complete an investigation into the matter soon.

This latest episode threatens to further erode public trust in the JCF.

Just two weeks ago, the Head of the police oversight body, INDECOM, criticized the JCF as being an ‘unaccountable’ organization which has lacked public trust ‘for a long time’.

Alkaline’s song is among the most violent and murderous.

Here’s a clip of him glorifying gun violence.

Here again, he boasts about being armed with guns, and deceiving people into believing he’s a police.

Ironic perhaps, but that’s what the police have taken part in. It’s likely to cause them more criticisms.

The video features characters appearing as gunmen and women dressed in police clothes.

There’s a scene in which a woman acting as a police officer is shown as performing oral sex on Alkaline.

In the meantime, Superintendent Lindsay says the JCF will determine what actions will be taken against its members once their investigation is completed.

She’s also confirmed that a car used in the video is a police service vehicle.

On Tuesday, Alkaline’s management issued an apology to the JCF and the public for the contents of the video.

In a statement, he’s quoted as saying he understands the position of the JCF, given the rise in crime and violence across the country.

In the meantime, a former Commissioner of Police, Rear Admiral Hardley Lewin, is describing as ‘despicable’, the participation of JCF members in the video.

When our news centre spoke with the former top cop this afternoon, he said the video speaks for itself.

And Security Consultant, Robert Finzi Smith, says the police officers in the video have let down their colleagues in the JCF.

He says it’s an unfortunate especially since the new Police Commissioner, George Quallo, is trying to give the JCF what he describes as a ‘facelift’.

-30-