JCF Failed to Begin Disciplinary Proceedings Against 138 Cops – INDECOM

The Independent Commission of Investigations, INDECOM says the Jamaica Constabulary Force, JCF has failed to begin disciplinary proceedings against 138 police personnel whom INDECOM has recommended be sanctioned.

The recommendations were made over the past seven years.

INDECOM says the Police Services Commission, PSC has also failed to begin proceedings despite a recommendation that several members of the Police officer corp be disciplined.

The disclosure was made in INDECOM’s April to June quarterly report, which was tabled in the House of Representatives yesterday.

According to INDECOM, in one instance it had recommended that an Assistant Police Commissioner be sanctioned for his involvement in a physical altercation with another member of the Constabulary.

But, INDECOM notes that neither the PSC or the Constabulary has started disciplinary proceedings in that matter.

INDECOM says over the past seven years, it’s also filed reports against over a dozen members of the Police officer corp who had led operations and their conduct was found to have breached JCF policy.

But according to the independent oversight body, the services commission and the constabulary force have failed to take appropriate action.

— 30 —