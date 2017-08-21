JCF Losing Best Cyber Crimes Experts

Search
Aug 21, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

The Constabulary Force has been losing several of its cyber crimes experts.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Clifford Blake, said the cyber crimes unit lost 13 of 15 trained members due to attrition.

DCP Blake was speaking at a Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, signing between the JCF, the Ministry of National Security and the University of West Indies last Thursday.

The MOU is to facilitate the construction of 300 units to house and train police recruits.

DCP Blake says the loss of members to resignation, retirement and death continues to be a severe challenge for the JCF.

He says the government must look at a retention strategy for the Constabulary Force.

